CVS cutting down, adjusting pharmacy hours in two-thirds of stores

WOONSOCKET, R.I. -- Starting in March, picking up your prescription from CVS may be trickier. About two-thirds of CVS retail pharmacies are "adjusting hours," the company confirmed to WBZ-TV on Friday. 

"As part of the regular course of business, we periodically review operating hours to make sure we're open during peak customer demand. From time to time, this may result in a shift in pharmacy hours," CVS said in a statement. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, the shift in hours -- which will include cuts -- is due to a nationwide pharmacist shortage. 

Walmart is also going through a similar process, the Wall Street Journal reported. Pharmacies there will begin to close at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. in most Walmart stores. 



First published on January 27, 2023 / 9:28 AM

