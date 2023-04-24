Cutting down on processed meats, simple carbs could help you avoid diabetes, study finds

BOSTON — If you want to avoid getting diabetes, a new study finds there are at least two types of food you should avoid.

A recent study from Tufts University found that dietary factors are behind the majority of new cases of type 2 diabetes around the world.

The largest factors were excessive consumption of simple carbohydrates like refined rice, pasta, starches, and sugars, eating too much processed meat, like bacon, sausage, and hot dogs, and insufficient intake of whole grains.

Simple carbohydrates cause a spike in blood sugar which over time increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, whereas complex carbs or whole grains are absorbed more slowly and do not cause a rapid rise in blood sugar.

Experts say improving access to high-quality foods could have a huge impact on the burden of type 2 diabetes worldwide.