Local painter's custom pet portraits make unique last-minute Christmas gifts

BOSTON - Christmas is only two days away and if you're searching for a last-minute Christmas gift, consider a custom portrait of your loved one's pet!

Katherine Miller paints everything from people to landscapes, but her dog portraits are sure to bring a smile for the holidays. She joined WBZ on Saturday morning to paint anchor Anna Meiler's adorable dog, Ruby! Capturing her bubbly essence, Miller brings a still image of Ruby to life using colorful paints and patterns.

Can you guess who our guest Katherine Miller is painting this morning on @wbz? Hint hint @AnnaMeiler 🐶



This makes for a perfect last minute Christmas gift in the form of a gift card. Thoughtful, creative and sure to bring a smile. Join us all morning long to track her progress! pic.twitter.com/5CW1O0pCZy — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyWBZ) December 23, 2023

