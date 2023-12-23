Local painter's custom pet portraits make unique last-minute Christmas gifts
BOSTON - Christmas is only two days away and if you're searching for a last-minute Christmas gift, consider a custom portrait of your loved one's pet!
Katherine Miller paints everything from people to landscapes, but her dog portraits are sure to bring a smile for the holidays. She joined WBZ on Saturday morning to paint anchor Anna Meiler's adorable dog, Ruby! Capturing her bubbly essence, Miller brings a still image of Ruby to life using colorful paints and patterns.
For more information, visit Miller's website by clicking here. She's also on Instagram here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.