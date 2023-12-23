Watch CBS News
Local painter's custom pet portraits make unique last-minute Christmas gifts

By Tiffany Chan

BOSTON - Christmas is only two days away and if you're searching for a last-minute Christmas gift, consider a custom portrait of your loved one's pet!

Katherine Miller paints everything from people to landscapes, but her dog portraits are sure to bring a smile for the holidays. She joined WBZ on Saturday morning to paint anchor Anna Meiler's adorable dog, Ruby! Capturing her bubbly essence, Miller brings a still image of Ruby to life using colorful paints and patterns.

For more information, visit Miller's website by clicking here. She's also on Instagram here.

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

