Curt Onalfo named sporting director of the New England Revolution

FOXBORO -- Curt Onalfo can drop the interim tag in New England. He is now officially the club's new sporting director, the Revolution announced Thursday.

Onalfo was named the interim sporting director last season after Bruce Arena was suspended by Major League Soccer as the league investigated reports that Arena had made "inappropriate and insensitive remarks." New England's top soccer post now officially belongs to Onalfo.

As Sporting Director, the 54-year-old will oversee the Revolution's soccer operations, player personnel, scouting, and player development. Onalfo spent the last four-plus seasons as New England's technical director, where he helped lead the organization's personnel and scouting operations while helming the club's Pro Player Pathway.

Onalfo has seen a lot of young talent make its way through New England, leading the Revolution Academy and and serving as director of Revolution II since its inception in 2020. The Revolution Academy became the first and only back-to-back champions in MLS NEXT Cup history under Onalfo's leadership, winning the last two titles in the Under-19 division.

Last season, Revolution II set team records in wins, points, and goals scored. Three teenage products of the Pro Player Pathway -- forward Malcolm Fry (18), defender/midfielder Peyton Miller (15), and defender Santiago Suarez (18) -- are set to join the MLS roster as homegrowns in 2024.

"Curt has done an outstanding job playing a leading role in our sporting operations for the last five seasons, helping rebuild the Revolution into a trophy contender at every level of our program from the first team through the academy," Revolution president Brian Bilello said in Thursday's release announce Onalfo's new gig. "The passion, energy and expertise Curt brings to the organization, all demonstrated throughout his time with the club, make him the right person to lead our sporting operation moving forward as we continue building toward our ultimate goal of delivering trophies to our fans."

"I am grateful to the Kraft family and Brian Bilello for the trust they have put in me to guide this proud and historic MLS club into a new era of success on the field," Onalfo said. "Since I joined this club in 2019, I have dedicated myself fully to enhancing the club through every avenue available and will continue to commit all of my focus into building a winning on-field product for the Revolution and all of our supporters."

Onalfo also owns 13 years of MLS coaching experience, including a stints as head coach of D.C. United (2010), the Kansas City Wizards (2007-09), and the LA Galaxy (2017).