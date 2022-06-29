Curry College said employee involved in racist graffiti on campus

MILTON - Curry College said it believes an employee was responsible for a series of hate incidents at the school over the spring semester.

"The outcome of the College's independent investigation has resulted in an employee being terminated and removed from our community," the college said in a prepared statement. The college did not identify the employee.

Twenty swastika symbols and one racist graffiti were found on the walls at Curry College in January, forcing the school to hold remote classes and leaving students on edge. The hate graffiti included swastikas and threatening messages to the Black community.

The school also offered a $10,000 reward for information about the graffiti and worked with the FBI, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Milton Police Department and the college's Public Safety Department to investigate the incidents.

"It is our hope that this will bring some closure to the series of events we all suffered through," the college said.