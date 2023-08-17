Nostalgic 'Cruise Nights' at Patriot Place give back to the community and students

'Cruise Nights' at Patriot Place give back to the community and students

FOXBORO - Vintage car enthusiasts have a chance to check out and show off their cars at Patriot Place while also giving back to the community.

Hosted by Mass Cruisers, Patriot Place and Bass Pro Shops, "Cruise Night" is held every two weeks from April until October. One way they give back is a student workforce grant, where they encourage young people interested in the auto industry.

"The schools will pick out some of the kids that are into mechanical or autobody shops and then they'll forward their information to us and we'll give them $400 towards tools or whatever they need," said Cruise Director Bob Hines.

Mass Cruisers asks each that shows up to either donate to their food pantry or give money for the grant.