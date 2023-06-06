Watch CBS News
Criminal charges recommended against DeSantis administration over migrant relocation

BOSTON - A Texas sheriff's department is recommending criminal charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the relocation program that brought migrants to Martha's Vineyard. 

In the report, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the program lured 49 migrants onto flights with false promises of jobs. The charge is Unlawful Restraint, both felony and misdemeanor. 

The case is being reviewed by the district attorney. It will be up to prosecutors whether they file charges. 

In September 2022, the migrants from Venezuela were flown to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. They were later transferred to Joint Base Cape Cod where they received housing and other services.  

June 5, 2023

