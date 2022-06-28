Crescent Ridge Dairy in Sharon staying eco-friendly while promoting local farms

SHARON - The Crescent Ridge Dairy Farm in Sharon has been serving milk products for 90 years. Over time they've changed their business to become more-environmentally friendly while promoting other smaller local farms.

"It kind of causes us all to think about the length of that and so we have a legacy business and it's wonderful," Crescent Ridge President Mark Parrish told WBZ-TV.

The farm is one of the cornerstones of the Massachusetts agriculture community, from milk to cheeses to chocolate milk!

"People really love chocolate milk, I think it brings them back to their childhood. Sitting at school lunch. That was always my first option," said Robert McCarthy, the director of business growth and development.

Also at Crescent Ridge, the glass is the thing. The classic bottles provide the best taste and they're eco-friendly.

"They always say reduce, reuse, recycle, but the first thing you can do with a glass bottle of milk is reduce your consumption of single use plastics," McCarthy told WBZ.

Crescent Ridge also helps out smaller farms by distributing their cheeses, pudding and dips.

"We love working with cheese makers from the Vineyard, central Mass., Vermont, who really help us help them," McCarthy said.

"The legacy of a 90-year-old family business, sort of speaks for itself in that way. We have tried to remain tried and true to who we are and our roots and expanding our farm relationships to other local farms," said Parrish.

