Crawford goes 7 innings, Wong has 3 hits as Red Sox beat Giants 6-2

By Maureen Mullen, Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kutter Crawford pitched a career-high seven innings, Connor Wong had three hits and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Crawford (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits — including a home run — and two walks with six strikeouts as the Red Sox won their fourth straight. The right-hander's previous career high was 6 1/3 innings on April 17, 2023, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Wong was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Jarren Duran also reached base three times for Boston, with two walks and his fourth triple of the season.

Chris Martin and Greg Weissert each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Boston.

Dalton Jefferies (0-2) pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts for San Francisco. He lowered his ERA from 22.50 to 17.36.

The Red Sox scored two runs in the third when Ceddanne Rafaela singled, Duran walked, Rafael Devers hit an RBI double, and Rob Refsnyder grounded out, allowing Duran to score.

Boston added two runs in the fourth when Wong led off with a double and scored on Enmanuel Valdez's double. Duran's stand-up triple scored Valdez.

Dom Smith, whom the Red Sox signed just before the game after he was released by Tampa Bay on Tuesday, had an RBI single in the fifth.

Tom Murphy led off the third with his first home run of the season, giving the Giants a 1-0 lead.

Erik Miller, taking the rotation spot of left-hander Blake Snell, on the injured list with a left adductor strain, went one scoreless inning with two walks and a strikeout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Blake Snell, out since April 23 with a left adductor strain, threw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

Red Sox: RHP Nick Pivetta, out since April 6 with a right elbow flexor strain, is expected to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. … 2B Vaughn Grissom, out all season with a left hamstring strain, could rejoin the team on Friday, manager Alex Cora said. … INF Romy Gonzalez, out since April 11 with a left wrist sprain, could begin a rehab assignment Thursday or Friday.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Harrison (2-1, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to start for San Francisco, his first career appearance against Boston. RHP Josh Winckowski (1-1, 3.50) will start for Boston. He has two career appearances against the Giants, spanning 2 2/3 innings, with no decisions and a 3.38 ERA.