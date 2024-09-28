Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash between car and scooter leaves 1 critically injured in Boston

By Laura Haefeli

/ CBS Boston

Person critically injured in crash involving car and scooter in Boston
Person critically injured in crash involving car and scooter in Boston 02:09

ROXBURY - One person was critically injured in a crash between a car and a scooter in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Washington and Northampton streets in Roxbury, near the Boston University Medical Campus. A car with its airbags deployed was towed away from the scene and a scooter and helmet were seen lying in the street.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, it's unknown if they were in the car or on the scooter.

Neighbors in the area said the intersection is dangerous and they're asking the city to do more to keep people safe.

"It's always such an issue trying to cross the street. I feel like everyone's flying by and no one stops," said someone who lives nearby. "It would be nice to have a traffic light and a crosswalk."

No other information was immediately available.

Laura Haefeli
laurahaefeli1024.jpg

Laura Haefeli joined WBZ-TV News in February 2023 as a multi-skilled journalist after three years at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.