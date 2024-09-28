Crash between car and scooter leaves 1 critically injured in Boston

Person critically injured in crash involving car and scooter in Boston

ROXBURY - One person was critically injured in a crash between a car and a scooter in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of Washington and Northampton streets in Roxbury, near the Boston University Medical Campus. A car with its airbags deployed was towed away from the scene and a scooter and helmet were seen lying in the street.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, it's unknown if they were in the car or on the scooter.

Neighbors in the area said the intersection is dangerous and they're asking the city to do more to keep people safe.

"It's always such an issue trying to cross the street. I feel like everyone's flying by and no one stops," said someone who lives nearby. "It would be nice to have a traffic light and a crosswalk."

No other information was immediately available.