CPSC issues warning about magnetic ball set sold on Amazon

BOSTON - Federal safety officials have issued a warning about a magnetic toy set sold on Amazon. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the TOCTOC Magnetic Ball Set poses a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.

If these high-powered magnets are swallowed, the magnets can attract each other and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in blockage of the intestines, infection, and death.

TOCTOC Magnetic Ball Set sold on Amazon Consumer Product Safety Commission

The 216-piece magnetic ball sets were sold online at Amazon for about $20. The government is urging people to throw the toys away.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shouguang Fujikawa Trading Co., of China, but it has not agreed to recall the toys.