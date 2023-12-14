Watch CBS News
CPSC issues warning about magnetic ball set sold on Amazon

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Federal safety officials have issued a warning about a magnetic toy set sold on Amazon. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the TOCTOC Magnetic Ball Set poses a risk of serious injury or death if ingested by children.

If these high-powered magnets are swallowed, the magnets can attract each other and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in blockage of the intestines, infection, and death.

Magnetic Ball Set
TOCTOC Magnetic Ball Set sold on Amazon Consumer Product Safety Commission

The 216-piece magnetic ball sets were sold online at Amazon for about $20. The government is urging people to throw the toys away.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, Shouguang Fujikawa Trading Co., of China, but it has not agreed to recall the toys.  

First published on December 14, 2023 / 8:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

