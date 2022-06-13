Watch CBS News
Coyote bites man at Swampscott shopping plaza

SWAMPSCOTT - A coyote bit a man at a Swampscott shopping plaza Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported at about 6:15 a.m. on 980 Paradise Road. The man was talking on his phone and not paying attention when the coyote came from beneath a truck and bit him in the calf, police said.

The man was able to grab a wooden pole and chased the coyote into the woods, according to authorities. The coyote has not yet been found.

The victim denied medical attention and said he'd drive himself to the hospital. Police said he's doing OK and was able to go into work later in the day.

According to Mass Audobon, it's very rare for coyotes to attack humans. In the last 60 years, there have been fewer than 10 coyote attacks on people, the organization says. 

June 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

