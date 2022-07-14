Coyote sightings reported in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH - Coyote sightings have been reported in Yarmouth, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Yarmouth Police urged residents to stay calm on the department's Facebook page, saying, "the presence of a coyote alone is not cause for concern, as coyotes are naturally afraid of people."

The police department recommends that pets be kept leashed at all times and fed indoors. The police department said residents should not provide food for coyotes, which can make them "habituated" and more likely to approach humans. Police said signs of a habituated coyote include one that does not run off when harassed and approaches people and leashed pets

If a coyote is threatening human safety, call Yarmouth Natural Resources Office or Massachusetts Environmental Police.