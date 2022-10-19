Coyote population not increasing despite more sightings, expert says

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

SANDWICH - Coyote sightings are happening all over the Boston area. It doesn't take more than a few swipes on social media to find someone alerting their neighbors. So, why does there seem to be so many?

We spoke with Mass Wildlife. According to their experts, the coyote population isn't spiking, however the pandemic may be partially to blame.

"People have been spending more time at home working out of their homes and are more observant of what is happening on their properties," explained Susan McCarthy a wildlife biologist with Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife. "It's not so much that incidents between people and coyotes are increasing, perhaps it might just be an instance of people reporting it more."

The pandemic also changed the way homeowners operate outdoors. While stuck at home, some people built vegetable gardens, or put-up bird feeders. Families began eating more meals at home, which can lead to more trash outside. These are all sources of food for coyotes.

"They do well [in urban and suburban areas], and they are actually selecting to be there," adds McCarthy, "These animals are preferring to be there because they can find so much quality food."

Sherilyn Darling recently moved to Sandwich. This week, her and her husband looked out their picture window to see a coyote in their backyard. The couple has three small dogs and have been panicking ever since. They can't get the coyote out of her yard. It comes back every day.

"We did everything. We put ammonia on a rag and put it out there. We went and got wolf urine from Amazon. It hasn't worked," laughed Darling. "We made a little fence at the top of our grass, but still he has been back every morning. I'm afraid to go outside now, or to go to the car."

Mass Wildlife is receiving reports of people setting up coyote feeding sites. They call this is a bad idea, saying coyotes will learn to associate all humans with free handouts.