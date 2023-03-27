Coyote euthanized after getting caught in illegal trap in Taunton

EAST TAUNTON — A coyote was put down after being caught in an illegal leghold trap in East Taunton on Sunday.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police received word of a coyote caught in a trap around Turner Street. When officers responded, they found the coyote suffering from injuries.

Due to the injuries caused by the trap, Environmental Police were forced to put the animal down.

Though the trapping of coyotes is legal during open trapping season, leghold traps are strictly prohibited.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Massachusetts Environmental Police received a report of a coyote caught in a leghold trap... Posted by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Monday, March 27, 2023

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Reports can be made anonymously.