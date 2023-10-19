Over a dozen cows from Maine killed in I-84 crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. - More than a dozen cows from Maine were killed early Thursday morning when a cattle trailer overturned on I-84.

The crash happened in Newtown, Connecticut. Fourteen cows have died, including six that had to be euthanized, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture said.

The trailer was taking 44 dairy cows from Maine to Ohio, the department said.

Decision to euthanize

Six cows were "humanely euthanized" right after the crash.

"The decision to euthanize was made in coordination with the owner based upon the circumstances present and to prevent further suffering of the animals," the department said.

The meat from those cows will not go into the food supply, according to the USDA.

Driver not hurt

The Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue said the crash happened at the Exit 10 off-ramp before 3:30 a.m. There were no injuries to the driver.

The ramp was shut down to traffic during cleanup. A photo from the scene showed the tractor-trailer on its side.

Firefighters on scene of a Tractor trailer rollover I-84 West Exit 10 off ramp since 3:31am. No injuries to driver. Tractor trailer carrying 44 cows. Exit 10 off ramp is shutdown. Posted by Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Surviving cows transported

The cows that survived were put on a new trailer and taken to be evaluated by the state veterinarian of Connecticut. They are said to be doing well.

"CT DoAg is committed to ensuring the health and welfare of livestock and reminds those transporting animals to adhere to safe driving practices to provide a safe journey," the department said. "The USDA provides transportation guidelines and regulations for the movement of animals, which all owners and haulers should review and abide by."