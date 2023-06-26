Colorful cow sculptures around Boston are raising money for cancer research

CowParade New England raising money for the Jimmy Fund

BOSTON - Have you noticed any colorful cows popping up around Greater Boston recently?

Artists have created 75 unique cow sculptures, all being sold to help fund cancer research. They're part of a "CowParade" to support The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Click here for a full map of where to find the cows.