Colorful cow sculptures around Boston are raising money for cancer research
BOSTON - Have you noticed any colorful cows popping up around Greater Boston recently?
Artists have created 75 unique cow sculptures, all being sold to help fund cancer research. They're part of a "CowParade" to support The Jimmy Fund and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Click here for a full map of where to find the cows.
