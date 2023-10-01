Cowboys share tribute video to Ezekiel Elliott, ahead of return to Dallas as visitor with Patriots

BOSTON -- Sunday is going to be an emotional one for Ezekiel Elliott, as he returns to his original NFL home for the first time as a visitor.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted this week that Elliott would be honored in some way in Dallas during the game between the Cowboys and Patriots, and the team tweeted out a video Sunday that seems like it will be shown inside AT&T Stadium for the fans -- and players -- in attendance to see.

In a tweet that just says "Family Forever," the Cowboys shared a short video that celebrates Elliott's time in Dallas.

After his collegiate career at Ohio State, Elliott was drafted by Dallas with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He played in 103 regular-season games and six playoff games for Dallas, earning three Pro Bowl selections and one spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

He ranks third on the Cowboys' all-time rushing list in yards and touchdowns, behind only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett, after rushing for 8,262 yards in his Cowboys career.

The Cowboys released Elliott this offseason, and he signed with the Patriots in the middle of training camp. He enters Sunday's game with 122 rushing yards on 28 carries as well as six receptions for 21 yards thus far in three games with New England.