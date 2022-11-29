Clinics across Massachusetts offering $75 gift cards for COVID vaccines and boosters

Is the new bivalent booster safe? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID questions

BOSTON - Is getting a COVID vaccine or booster on your holiday to-do list?

Clinics across Massachusetts are offering $75 gift cards through the end of the year, or while supplies last, as an incentive for people in the state to get vaccinated and boosted.

This fall, we’re co-hosting family-friendly COVID vaccination clinics in communities across MA. No appointment needed! Find one near you at https://t.co/A1hq7sMipU pic.twitter.com/DAwZfnd7O3 — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) November 28, 2022

The Department of Public Health's "Get Boosted" website lists nearly 250 locations where vaccines will be offered in the coming weeks. The clinics are in 20 "Vaccine Equity Initiative" communities, plus communities of color and areas with low booster rates.

According to the website, the cities and towns hosting vaccine clinics with the $75 gift cards are Amherst, Avon, Belchertown, Boston, Brimfield, Brockton, Chelsea, Chicopee, Dudley, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Gardner, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Martha's Vineyard, Methuen, Nantucket, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Southbridge, Springfield, Taunton, Ware, Webster, West Springfield and Worcester.

The gift card is available to all Massachusetts residents, including children, who are getting a COVID vaccine dose. No ID or health insurance is required to get the vaccine. Some clinics may encourage pre-registration, but an appointment is not required.

Data shows least 92% of Massachusetts residents have had at least one COVID shot, but only 61% have received a booster dose as of November 21. About half of residents over the age of 65 have received a second booster, and that percentage is much lower for younger populations.

"Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19," DPH says.

