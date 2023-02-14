Watch CBS News
Mass. vaccine clinics offering $75 gift cards for COVID shots during school vacation week

Lifestyle factors could impact chances of long COVID
BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is hoping families will take advantage of an incentive to get the COVID vaccine or booster during school vacation week.

Several clinics across the state are offering $75 gift cards to everyone 6 months and older that gets the vax or booster shot - while supplies last.

The department said the "family-friendly" clinics have been extended through the end of March due to popular demand. 

Some of the locations in Boston offering the gift cards during school vacation are the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury, the Josephine Fiorentino Community Center in Brighton and the Lena Park Development Corp. in Dorchester.

Click here for a full list of clinics that are offering gift cards.

