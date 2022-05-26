Watch CBS News
Local News

State won't provide COVID tests to Massachusetts schools this fall

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

New wastewater data show COVID cases may be trending down in Massachusetts
New wastewater data show COVID cases may be trending down in Massachusetts 00:23

BOSTON - Massachusetts will not continue to distribute COVID tests to schools this fall, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced in a memo to superintendents this week.

"The state will no longer supply self-tests or other COVID testing services to schools and districts beginning in the fall," Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. "For school year 2022-23, DESE and DPH strongly recommend that schools and districts interested in implementing their own testing program limit that program to symptomatic rapid testing only." 

Districts can still buy tests through the statewide contract, Riley noted. But testing software and other services currently provided through CIC Health will not be an option.

school-covid-test.jpg
The future of the statewide COVID testing program in schools. Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

The state-run testing program will still operate through the rest of the 2021-2022 school year and be available for school-based summer programs.

Between May 19 and May 25, Massachusetts schools reported nearly 10,000 positive cases among students and just under 3,000 positives for staff. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 26, 2022 / 4:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.