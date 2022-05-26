State won't provide COVID tests to Massachusetts schools this fall

New wastewater data show COVID cases may be trending down in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Massachusetts will not continue to distribute COVID tests to schools this fall, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced in a memo to superintendents this week.

"The state will no longer supply self-tests or other COVID testing services to schools and districts beginning in the fall," Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said. "For school year 2022-23, DESE and DPH strongly recommend that schools and districts interested in implementing their own testing program limit that program to symptomatic rapid testing only."

Districts can still buy tests through the statewide contract, Riley noted. But testing software and other services currently provided through CIC Health will not be an option.

The future of the statewide COVID testing program in schools. Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

The state-run testing program will still operate through the rest of the 2021-2022 school year and be available for school-based summer programs.

Between May 19 and May 25, Massachusetts schools reported nearly 10,000 positive cases among students and just under 3,000 positives for staff.