Dr. Mallika Marshall answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5

BOSTON -- COVID vaccines will soon be available for children from six months to four years old in Massachusetts. Dr. Mallika Marshall is here to answer some questions parents may have.

Question 1: What if my child was already infected with COVID-19? Do they still need the vaccine?

Even if your child has had COVID in the past, they should still get vaccinated. Immunity from infection fades pretty quickly but adding the vaccine will give your child additional protection. If your child has had a recent infection, they can get vaccinated as soon as they're out of isolation and feeling better but may be able to wait up to three months after their infection. You should contact your pediatrician for further advice.

Question 2: Will my child eventually need a booster?

The Moderna vaccine is given as a series of two shots. The Pfizer vaccine is given as a series of three shots. It is vitally important that your child gets all the doses necessary to be fully vaccinated against COVID otherwise they won't get the full benefit. Getting just one or two in the case of Pfizer is not enough. Your child may need a booster down the road, like the rest of us, perhaps one that is better tailored for the Omicron variant, but probably not anytime soon.

Question 3: What about children under 6 months of age. Will they need a vaccine?

Babies under six months will have to wait a while longer. Moderna plans to test its vaccine in children ages 3 to 6 months, while Pizer has not yet finalized plans for babies that young.