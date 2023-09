Couple gets married at Fenway between Red Sox games

BOSTON - A couple from Florida got married on top of the dugout at Fenway Park, between Red Sox games on Thursday.

The couple, Glenda and Bob, had their first date at the park, six years ago.

The newlyweds spent the remainder of their special day in a suite watching the Red Sox face the Yankees, before enjoying their honeymoon in Boston.