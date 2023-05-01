Watch CBS News
Could long daytime snooze put you at higher risk of high blood pressure and obesity?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON — A research team from Brigham and Women's Hospital looked at more than 3,000 adults in a region of Spain where afternoon siestas are part of the culture.

They found that taking longer naps of more than 30 minutes was associated with a higher BMI, waist circumference, fasting glucose, blood pressure, and an increased likelihood of metabolic syndrome compared to those who didn't nap.  

However, people who took shorter "power naps'', or less than 30 minutes, were less likely to have elevated blood pressure compared to non-nappers.  

Those who took longer naps tended to have later sleep times at night, later dinner times, larger lunches before naps and were more likely to smoke. 

It's not clear whether people with underlying health problems, like obesity, tend to take longer naps or whether prolonged napping increases the risk of health problems. 

But it would be nice to know whether managing nap times and nighttime sleep might help improve weight over time.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

