Could magic mushrooms help terminally ill patients face death?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Psilocybin, a psychedelic, and the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms has shown some promise in treating depression.

Now, according to The Boston Globe, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is conducting a small trial to see whether giving the drug to patients in hospice care, who aren't expected to live more than six months, along with talk therapy, can help them cope with dying more easily.

So far, some have reported a "renewed sense of purpose" and a "deeper connection with loved ones."

They hope to conduct a larger trial to study the effects even further.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 5:37 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

