Why am I still coughing a few weeks after having a cold? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Why am I still coughing a few weeks after having a cold?

Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions.

Neal in Watertown writes, "Why am I still coughing? I got a cold a few weeks ago and this cough just won't go away."

There are a variety of reasons why you may have a lingering cough after the common cold. If you otherwise feel fine, you may have post-nasal drip, or mucus that drips down the back of your throat triggering a cough, often worse when you lie down. Or you could have something called post-viral tussive syndrome where the cough receptors in your airways become hypersensitive to triggers like phlegm, dust, smoke, or cold air. Both of these can be treated with antihistamines or other prescription cough remedies.

You could also have acute bronchitis, a viral infection that also causes wheezing and shortness of breath. And if you smoke, you're also more likely to have a lingering cough when you get a cold. If your cough lasts more than two months or you develop fever, chest pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood, you should see your doctor.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.