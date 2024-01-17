Watch CBS News
Why am I still coughing a few weeks after having a cold? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).  

Neal in Watertown writes, "Why am I still coughing?  I got a cold a few weeks ago and this cough just won't go away."

There are a variety of reasons why you may have a lingering cough after the common cold. If you otherwise feel fine, you may have post-nasal drip, or mucus that drips down the back of your throat triggering a cough, often worse when you lie down. Or you could have something called post-viral tussive syndrome where the cough receptors in your airways become hypersensitive to triggers like phlegm, dust, smoke, or cold air. Both of these can be treated with antihistamines or other prescription cough remedies.

You could also have acute bronchitis, a viral infection that also causes wheezing and shortness of breath. And if you smoke, you're also more likely to have a lingering cough when you get a cold. If your cough lasts more than two months or you develop fever, chest pain, shortness of breath, or coughing up blood, you should see your doctor.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.        

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 5:43 PM EST

