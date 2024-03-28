These 4 New England universities will top $90,000 per year this fall

Four New England universities top $90,000 per year starting this fall

BOSTON – Parents, brace yourselves. The price tag of college will surpass $90,000 per year at four New England universities this fall.

Wellesley College, Boston University, Tufts and Yale will all charge $90,000 for undergraduates.

That is the all-in price for tuition, housing and other expenses.

Paul Karger, co-founder of TwinFocus, told WBZ-TV that while this price seems shocking, it isn't unexpected.

College prices have been trending up, and that means families need to make tough decisions.

"Not everyone needs to, nor can everyone afford to go to some of these schools like a Boston University or many of these other schools named at $90,000-plus a year. You can consider other types of options, including in-state community colleges and certainly scholarship programs," Karger said.

Karger recommends setting up a 529 college savings account as soon as your child is born. He said instead of holiday gifts from family members, consider asking for tuition contributions.