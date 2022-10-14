Corrections officer attacked by inmate is making progress in recovery

BOSTON - His family says it is nothing short of a miracle that Massachusetts corrections officer Matthew Tidman is now out of a coma and making steady progress. "He has gotten to the point of full-on conversations, he's walking around, getting his strength back and his memory recall is excellent," said his older brother Nick Tidman.

The memory of a near death on August 31 when an inmate at MCI-Shirley came from behind and beat Tidman in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment as he oversaw prisoners in the weight room.

"He has this will and drive within him and he knows how to get things done, push himself to the limit and he's currently doing it," said his brother.

Nick Tidman says these have been stressful weeks for the family, not knowing if his brother on life support would pull through. There's also anger that an inmate serving time for murder out of Virginia, with a lengthy disciplinary record, had been transferred to the facility in the first place.

"It is anger absolutely at this point. Why was he there and why was he allowed to be in that location in the facility," he said.

The case has now prompted the Department of Corrections to remove all free weights from medium and maximum security prisons and modify other equipment to prevent them from being used as weapons.

Corrections officers are also looking to state lawmakers to establish better protections for them. "It's unfortunate over the years we've seen so many reforms in favor of inmates, this is what we're left to deal with," said Kevin Flanagan with the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union.

His brother says Matthew Tidman, on the job for nearly 10 years, was passionate about his work and even wants to return. But for now, he's making progress.

"He's gone from baby steps to leaps and bounds. He's been transferred to a rehabilitation facility and is making insane progress," Nick Tidman said.

The inmate, Ray Booth, has been indicted in the case and faces several charges including intent to murder.