Rare corpse flower set to bloom at Wheaton College; 'Smells like rotting flesh'

NORTON - A rare flower is getting ready to bloom at Wheaton College in Norton.

Greenhouse workers there are eagerly awaiting the bloom of their corpse flower. It's known as the smelliest plant in the world because it smells like rotting flesh.

Wheaton expects the giant flower to finally bloom next week, and you can watch it happen on a livestream.

The corpse flower blooms once very decade or so, and is only open for a day or two.

The college says the flower is described as "unspeakably stinky and unpredictable."

"It's the largest flower structure in the world and smells like rotting flesh to attract pollinators," Wheaton greenhouse horticulturist Ben Robbins said.