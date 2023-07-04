Nearly 77,000 pounds of mini corn dogs recalled for possible spoilage

Meat, alcohol prices spike ahead of 4th of July celebrations Meat, alcohol prices spike ahead of 4th of July celebrations 01:38

Before serving up corn dogs at your next summer gathering, make sure they aren't part of this recall.

The USDA announced last week that nearly 77,000 pounds of mini chicken corn dogs are being recalled because of "possible spoilage."

Specifically, a 1.83-pound resealable bag of Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite-Sized Chicken Franks Dipped In Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor is being recalled. The affected bags have lot codes 123114 and 223114, with a best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The recalled corn dogs USDA

The mini corn dogs in the recall were shipped to retailers across the country. Consumers complained they had "an odor, off appearance, and unpleasant taste," according to the USDA.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick, but anyone who bought the recalled corn dogs are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned instead.

Click here for full recall information.