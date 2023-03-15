Alex Cora names Corey Kluber as Red Sox Opening Day starter

BOSTON -- We now know who will get the ball for the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day. Those honors will go to newcomer Corey Kluber, Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday morning.

The 36-year-old Kluber, a two-time AL Cy Young award winner, will get the start for Boston when the Red Sox open things up against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on March 30. He has five previous Opening Days starts throughout his career, going 0-4 in those outings. His most recent Opening Day start came with Cleveland in 2019.

Kluber will be on the bump for Boston again on Wednesday in a spring outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. So far this spring, Kluber is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA, allowing two earned runs over 7.2 innings of work.

Boston is Kluber's third different team in the last three seasons. He was 10-10 with a 4.34 ERA over 31 starts for Tampa Bay last season, after going 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees in 2021.

For his career, Kluber owns a 113-71 record with a 3.31 ERA for the Cleveland Indians (2011-19), the Texas Rangers (2020), the Yankees, and the Rays.