Maine basketball star Cooper Flagg plans his first three college visits

BOSTON -- We're going to hear a lot about Cooper Flagg over the next few years, with the Maine native the No. 1 recruit in college basketball. New Engalnders may not have to travel far to see the exciting wingman in action when he reaches the college level.

The Flagg sweepstakes should be a doozy, and the best prospect in high school hoops has already planned his first three official college visits with some real powerhouse programe. Flagg's mother told 247sports that her son will visit with Duke, Kansas, and the defending champion UConn Huskies sometime this fall.

He's already been connected to Duke, making an unofficial visit to the school on his way to Steph Curry's basketball camp. But with Dan Hurley running a championship program in Storrs, it's no surprise that UConn is among Flagg's first visits. It would give Flagg a chance to play closer to home before the next step in his basketball career.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound Flagg will dominate the court at Montverde Academy in Florida for one more year before taking his talents to the college level, where he'll likely be one-and-done and then head to the NBA as a top pick.