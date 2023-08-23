Watch CBS News
Sports

Maine basketball star Cooper Flagg plans his first three college visits

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- We're going to hear a lot about Cooper Flagg over the next few years, with the Maine native the No. 1 recruit in college basketball. New Engalnders may not have to travel far to see the exciting wingman in action when he reaches the college level.

The Flagg sweepstakes should be a doozy, and the best prospect in high school hoops has already planned his first three official college visits with some real powerhouse programe. Flagg's mother told 247sports that her son will visit with Duke, Kansas, and the defending champion UConn Huskies sometime this fall.

He's already been connected to Duke, making an unofficial visit to the school on his way to Steph Curry's basketball camp. But with Dan Hurley running a championship program in Storrs, it's no surprise that UConn is among Flagg's first visits. It would give Flagg a chance to play closer to home before the next step in his basketball career.  

The 6-foot-8, 195-pound Flagg will dominate the court at Montverde Academy in Florida for one more year before taking his talents to the college level, where he'll likely be one-and-done and then head to the NBA as a top pick. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.