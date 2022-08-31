Protests expected as controversial LIV Golf tournament set to tee off in Bolton

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOLTON - Controversy has arrived at the International in Bolton. The golf course is hosting the LIV Golf tournament this weekend. The upstart golf tour has drawn the ire of the public because of its funding.

"People aren't happy with the sponsorship of the tournament originating from Saudi Arabia, and the Public Investment Fund," Bolton Town Administrator Don Lowe said, remaining neutral on the subject. "They see it as sportswashing."

Sports washing means using sports investments to improve poor reputations surrounding past issues or human rights violations. The Public Investment Fund is the sovereign wealth fund of the Saudi Arabian government.

"I don't think we need blood money in Bolton," Joe Myerson, a resident of Bolton said. "These people are golf pros, and they are going where the most money is. I think it's a shame they are taking money from the Saudis."

LIV Golf aims to change the game by offering high priced contracts, and a new team format. It has some big names in pro golf leaving the PGA tour in favor of LIV. Bubba Watson just made the switch, resigning from the PGA. He was asked how his transition has been received by PGA players.

"I didn't die. We can still be friends," Watson joked. "If I have a car dealership that sells Chevys, and they go to a car dealership that sells Dodge, and they are going to better their family, or think that's better, I am not upset with them."

PGA tour champion Rory McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of LIV Golf. Watson said he texted McIlroy over the weekend to congratulate him on his tour championship. He was surprised when McIlroy answered him.

Watson was also asked how he felt about criticism from PGA players and fans regarding the sponsorship of LIV Golf.

"There are other investors, and if you look at the stock market, you look at PGA. They just announced the game with Tiger [Woods] across the cover. The money is everywhere across the stock market," Watson said.

The Town of Bolton is planning for a mix of reactions this weekend. Some residents are happy to see Bolton get national attention, and the foot traffic that will come to local businesses. Town officials also expect protests this weekend.

"We know that it is a possibility. We know that at other tournaments there have been protests. There are only five of these in the US, so for the International in Bolton to be chosen was a big surprise," Lowe said. "There will be state police, local police, at every intersection heading toward the tournament."

Myerson said he and other residents are planning a "protest or action" on Friday.

"It should express how we feel about our town being a venue that's used for the sportswashing," adds Myerson.