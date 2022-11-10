Watch CBS News
Contractors fined for collapse at South Boston power plant that caused worker to lose his legs

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – The federal government ordered two contractors to pay fines for sub-par safety standards that caused a demolition worker to lose his legs during a collapse in South Boston.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Thursday that Suffolk Construction and Northstar Contracting will face more than $600,000 in fines because of the mezzanine collapse at the old Edison Power Plant.

Wilson Ortega lost both of his legs in the accident and two other workers were hurt.

OSHA says the contractors didn't plan properly plan for the possibility of collapse while performing demolition and asbestos abatement.

First published on November 10, 2022 / 6:14 PM

