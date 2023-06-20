Watch CBS News
Contemporary suburban living in stylish Weston home

By Rachel Holt

CBS Boston

In this segment of New England Living, host Rachel Holt visits a luxurious modern home in Weston serving a simpler, healthier lifestyle. She talks with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Melissa Dailey about the latest trends in contemporary suburban living and how they're being built to adapt to a more modern clientelle.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 2:14 PM

