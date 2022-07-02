Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction can continue on Cambridge bike lanes during lawsuit, judge rules

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Construction can continue on Cambridge bike lanes during lawsuit, judge rules
Construction can continue on Cambridge bike lanes during lawsuit, judge rules 00:27

CAMBRIDGE -- The bike lane extension program in Cambridge will move forward while a lawsuit trying to stop it makes its way through the courts. 

A city ordinance has mandated protected bike paths be created on 25 miles of Cambridge streets by 2030.

A group of business owners and residents are alleging in a lawsuit that the bike lanes cause them irreparable harm by eliminating street parking spaces. 

The judge, doubtful of that negative impact, ruled construction could continue for now. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.