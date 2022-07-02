Construction can continue on Cambridge bike lanes during lawsuit, judge rules

CAMBRIDGE -- The bike lane extension program in Cambridge will move forward while a lawsuit trying to stop it makes its way through the courts.

A city ordinance has mandated protected bike paths be created on 25 miles of Cambridge streets by 2030.

A group of business owners and residents are alleging in a lawsuit that the bike lanes cause them irreparable harm by eliminating street parking spaces.

The judge, doubtful of that negative impact, ruled construction could continue for now.