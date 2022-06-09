1 dead in construction accident in Boston's Seaport

BOSTON - One person is dead after a construction accident in the Seaport early Thursday morning, according to Boston EMS.

It happened at a site on Northern Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

"One individual was pronounced non-viable on scene. There was one additional patient transported by basic life support ambulance to an area hospital," an EMS spokesperson said in an email to WBZ-TV.

Boston Police told WBZ homicide investigators have been called to the scene.

Just got to the scene here in the Seaport where Boston EMS confirms to @wbz: one person has died, another transported to the hospital this morning. Stone appears to have fallen off the back of a semi. Working to learn more about what happened. pic.twitter.com/ZFvMRqMJ9u — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) June 9, 2022

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are looking into what happened.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

This incident came a month after Suffolk Construction closed all of its Boston sites temporarily to review safety after accidents at two job locations in the city. Those accidents happened just weeks after a worker died during the demolition of the Government Center parking garage in Boston in March.