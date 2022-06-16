WATCH: Connecticut woman finds bear inside her house

WINSTED, Conn. - A Connecticut woman came home this week to find a bear in her kitchen.

Shannon Davis said her cat was acting strange - and then she saw the bear. She suspects the animal got in through a window.

"It pulled out the snack tray," Davis said, showing how the hungry bear went for some vanilla wafers and the candy buttons that come on a sheet of paper.

She was eventually able to scare the bear away.

Wildlife officials in Connecticut say they've seen a 20% increase in calls for bear issues this year.