WATCH: Connecticut woman finds bear inside her house

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WINSTED, Conn. - A Connecticut woman came home this week to find a bear in her kitchen.

Shannon Davis said her cat was acting strange - and then she saw the bear. She suspects the animal got in through a window.

"It pulled out the snack tray," Davis said, showing how the hungry bear went for some vanilla wafers and the candy buttons that come on a sheet of paper.  

She was eventually able to scare the bear away.

Wildlife officials in Connecticut say they've seen a 20% increase in calls for bear issues this year. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on June 16, 2022 / 4:30 PM

