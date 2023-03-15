Concord senior living facility evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

CONCORD – Two people were hospitalized and 70 residents evacuated following a carbon monoxide leak in the basement of a Concord senior living facility.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Deaconess Abundant Life Communities.

After finding multiple carbon monoxide alarms sounding, firefighters began testing air quality around the facility. A leak was found in the north building.

Staff and first responders evacuated residents and brought them to another area of the facility. Two residents were brought to an area hospital as a precaution.

About an hour into the response, firefighters from surrounding communities were called to help with evacuations.

Concord police closed Old Road to Nine Acre Corner to all traffic except emergency vehicles and Emerson Hospital visitors.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation and it's not known when residents will be able to return.