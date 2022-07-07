"History was made overnight" as Concord Police Department staffs all-female shift for first time
CONCORD – A group of Concord Police Department officers made history early Thursday.
"While most people were sleeping, history was made overnight with the department's first shift staffed by all female officers," the department posted on Facebook.
Officer Cara Paladino, Officer Leah Olansky, Sergeant Tia Manchuso, and Officer Brianna Rudolph were part of the historic moment.
The groundbreaking shift happened as the department marks 150 years since it was established in 1872.
