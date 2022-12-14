Concord parent arrested for threatening school superintendent

CONCORD - A Concord parent has been arrested, accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent.

On Monday, police said, they learned John Grace, 50, made specific threats to Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and seizing all firearms in the home.

Grace was arraigned on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target Tuesday. At a dangerousness hearing, Grace was ordered to stay home and wear a GPS bracelet.

Police said they are working with the school district to ensure everyone is safe.