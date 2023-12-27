Concord, NH police seek person who allegedly placed incendiary device outside LGBTQ business
CONCORD, N.H. – Police in Concord, New Hampshire released new surveillance images of a person wanted for planting an incendiary device in front of an LGBTQ-friendly business.
Concord police are asking for your help finding the person who allegedly planted the device in March.
Investigators say it's part of the investigation into the incident outside Teatotaller Bakery.
The device was found outside the business, which describes itself as a "queer, hipster oasis."
Police said the person in the photo was also spotted with a blue Honda Pilot.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.