Police seek man who painted 'Murderer' on signs for Concord, NH gun show
CONCORD, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire are looking to identify a man they say was seen painting "Murderer" on signs for an upcoming gun show.
The incident was reported near the end of May at Everett Arena on Loudon Road in Concord.
A witness told police they saw the man spraying the signs with red paint.
Concord Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call (603) 225-8600.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.