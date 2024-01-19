Watch CBS News
Dog falls through ice in Concord, saved by dog walker

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

First responders perform ice rescue at October Farms in Concord
CONCORD - A dog walker was rushed to the hospital Friday afternoon after saving a dog that fell through the ice in Concord.

Shauna Butler was walking the dog for Walden Pet Services at the October Farm near Balls Hill Road just before noon. The dog got off its leash and broke through the ice. Butler went in to get the dog, but ended up shoulder deep in water, so she called for help.

Both got out of the frigid water before first responders arrived. The Concord Fire Department said they were getting ready for an ice rescue training session when the call came in, so they already had their gear and ATVs ready to help.

concord.jpg
The dog walker was taken to a hospital after the rescue. CBS Boston

Butler was packed in blankets, put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

Both the she and the dog are expected to be okay.  

concord2.jpg
The dog was taken away by first responders after the rescue Friday afternoon. CBS Boston

Despite the recent cold, pond ice in many areas is still thin.

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 12:22 PM EST

