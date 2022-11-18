Comparing the costs of Thanksgiving groceries at major supermarket chains

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON -- It's crunch time for anyone cooking dinner on Thanksgiving. Stores will be packed over the next several days with home cooks scrambling to get everything they need. With inflation at the highest point in decades, shoppers are keeping a close eye on prices. "They have skyrocketed," one mother told WBZ-TV. "It's too expensive," another woman said.

WBZ-TV wondered if where you shop makes much of a difference, so we decided to do some comparison shopping. We set out with a list of traditional Thanksgiving items, no fancy stuff here, just the basics.

Our list included: A 14lb turkey, 5lbs of potatoes, 5lbs of butternut squash, 24oz of stuffing, 2 jars of gravy, 2 cans of cranberry sauce, 2 dozen rolls, an apple pie, 1lb of butter, a dozen eggs and a half gallon of milk.

We looked for the cheapest brands available. We didn't use any coupons or store rewards cards and shopped about 2 weeks before Thanksgiving, so prices may have adjusted closer to the holiday.

We found many of the Thanksgiving items were similar. Turkey prices were fairly comparable and the price of squash was exactly the same at all four stores. Dinner rolls and pies were a bit of a wild card and eggs, butter and milk varied quite a bit.

Here are the totals:

Star Market: $78.58

Stop and Shop: $75.70

Wegman's $74.57

Market Basket: $51.12

According to Tufts University Food economist, William Masters, the high grocery prices are partly due to supply chain issues and labor costs, but he says some manufacturers and retailers are experimenting with pricing. "Because for years there has been no opportunity to raise prices, no with general inflation, they can possibly get away with it," he said.

He also warns shoppers to watch out for so-called "shrink-flation." That box of pasta that used to be a pound might only be 12 ounces now and it costs the same.

Masters also suggested trying something different this year if you are looking to save money. "One interesting thing right now, avocados are pretty cheap... it might be time to have some guacamole," he said.

The shoppers we spoke with say they'll stick with tradition. "Mashed potatoes, that's our favorite dish," one shopper told us.