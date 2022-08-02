Watch CBS News
Commuter Rail passengers climb fence after train loses power in Framingham

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Commuter rail passengers climb fence after train loses power in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Some Commuter Rail passengers forced open the train's doors and climbed a fence after the train was stopped for more than hour in Framingham Monday.

Passenger Leo Ruiz said nearby neighbors got out a ladder to help the riders get over the fence.

Ruiz said the train had no power.

The MBTA said the Framingham Line was running an hour behind schedule because of a mechanical issue.  

First published on August 1, 2022 / 11:19 PM

