Commuter rail passengers climb fence after train loses power in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Some Commuter Rail passengers forced open the train's doors and climbed a fence after the train was stopped for more than hour in Framingham Monday.

Passenger Leo Ruiz said nearby neighbors got out a ladder to help the riders get over the fence.

Ruiz said the train had no power.

The MBTA said the Framingham Line was running an hour behind schedule because of a mechanical issue.

Some passengers on ⁦@MBTA_CR⁩ train forced open doors to get out & climbed the fence with a little help from neighbors. The Framingham Line train has been stopped for more than an hour with no power. pic.twitter.com/Vp7uSsZR4i — Leo Ruiz (@ProducerLeo) August 1, 2022