Commuter Rail passengers climb fence after train loses power in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Some Commuter Rail passengers forced open the train's doors and climbed a fence after the train was stopped for more than hour in Framingham Monday.
Passenger Leo Ruiz said nearby neighbors got out a ladder to help the riders get over the fence.
Ruiz said the train had no power.
The MBTA said the Framingham Line was running an hour behind schedule because of a mechanical issue.
