Massachusetts moms group creates list of the best places to go sledding in Greater Boston

MEDFIELD - With Boston's first major snowstorm of the season just days away, a mob of Massachusetts moms is creating a long list of Greater Boston's best sledding spots.

"My kids love sledding," said Sharon Aigler, who partnered with Alyson Roy and their team of 18 moms and counting. Together, they created Community Kangaroo, a site highlighting things to do for families in the Greater Boston area, inspired by parents who needed some suggestions.

"Community Kangaroo was my savior as a mom," said Roy.

"It's mainly a calendar of things to do with kids but we also have a sledding map," said Aigler.

Community Kangaroo has listed more than 50 of those sledding hill options for sledders of all skill levels.

"We have everything that's kid-friendly," said Roy.

All you have to do is go to their website, click on "see the map" and it expands to show dozens of hills in towns west and south of Boston, including descriptions of the hills and conditions kids can expect from experts themselves.

"It's actually one of our favorite childhood memories, was getting ready to go sledding with all of our friends," said Roy.

Community Kangaroo doesn't just have a list of sledding hills on their website; they have resources for all kinds of activities for kids and families, including lists of summer camps and open pools during the summer time.