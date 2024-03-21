Commonwealth Ballet Company debuting first original storybook show since 2005

MAYNARD – If you're looking for family fun this weekend, Commonwealth Ballet Company can help. The group is debuting its first fully original storybook ballet since 2005.

"The new show we're premiering is a one-act ballet called 'Peter and the Wolf' along with a repertory show called 'Continuum,'" said Melenie Diarbekirian, Commonwealth Ballet Company's artistic director.

Peter and the Wolf

A Commonwealth Ballet Company graduate herself, Diarbekirian created Peter and the Wolf to give the community something they have never seen before.

"This is totally new for the company which has been a challenge because it's from scratch, we had nothing to build off of," she said. "For the most part, the community knows us for our Nutcracker performance. So I'm excited to bring something new to the dancers and to the community."

Peter and the Wolf follows a boy named Peter who enters the woods despite his grandfather's reservations. While exploring, he meets a wolf and with the help of his animal friends, brings him to the zoo.

The show features 43 pre-professional dancers, who Diarbekirian says have been rehearsing since the beginning of the year.

"There's probably been over 100 hours of rehearsals and preparations," the artistic director said. "This is their life and they're so excited to perform."

Family-friendly entertainment

Diarbekirian said the show is family friendly and accomplishes the company's goal of making art accessible to all.

"We provide opportunities for dancers and audience members to be able to see and be part of a production of a professional level without necessarily paying the price for that," she said.

How much are tickets?

The show will debut at Maynard High School this Saturday, March 23.

The company is performing a Saturday matinee and evening show, along with a Sunday matinee on March 24. Tickets range from $20-30.