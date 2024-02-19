Dorchester's Comfort Kitchen quickly becoming one of the best restaurants in Boston

Comfort Kitchen making a difference in Dorchester just a year after opening

BOSTON - Comfort Kitchen opened in Upham's Corner in Dorchester a little more than a year ago and it's already one of the best restaurants in Boston.

The food is African inspired and the restaurant is Black-owned, woman-owned and immigrant-owned.

"We always used to have conversations about, if we had an opportunity to do it ourselves, how would that look like," said chef and partner Kwasi Kwaa. "At any given dinner service there will be Black folks, Asian folks. Different races, different classes, different ages."

It had been a dream for the four partners since 2019.

"We always talk about immigrants being such a backbone to the industry but their stories are never actually told," Kwaa told WBZ-TV.

Comfort Kitchen has been named one of the best new restaurants in Boston and they've also been a James Beard semifinalist.

"Everything that encompasses, in my opinion, a good restaurant, we have in our team," said Kwaa.

The experience customers get while sitting down for a meal brings back pleasant memories.

"The best thing I love hearing is 'Oh, this reminds me of my grandmother's such and such or this reminds me of my aunt's,' whatever it may be. That's the emotion we're always trying to evoke," Kwaa said.

The partners believe they have hit the jackpot with the restaurant and being in Dorchester.

"It's been a pleasure and an honor to be able to serve the community the way that we are doing," Kwaa said.

