More younger adults being diagnosed with colorectal cancer

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A new report highlights some disturbing news about younger adults and colorectal cancer.

According to a recent American Cancer Society report, 1 in 5 cases of colon and rectal cancers are among people in their early 50s or younger, almost double the rate back in 1995. 

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43

And more of these cancers aren't getting picked up until they are at more advanced stages. 

The cause for the rapid rise in cases among younger adults is unclear but may be related to environmental or dietary factors. 

It's generally recommended that you begin screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 or sooner if you're at higher risk. 

